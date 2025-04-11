Gold And Other Precious Metals Can Be A Great Hedge For Uncertain Times

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience working in Financial Services. My niche is finding under-valued sectors and thematic ideas (metals, gold, crypto) at opportune entry points.

The first half of my career was in New York, working professionally after college (BS - Finance and D1 Men's Tennis). I relocated to North Carolina for graduate school (MBA) and employment. I am fortunate to spend half my time in Charlotte and half in Asheville.

I grew up in a middle-class family where a strong work ethic was mandatory (German/Slovak mother). I went to college with $10,000 to my name and I thought that was all the money in the world. Twenty years later, I'm fortunate enough to co-manage a seven-figure investment account with my wife, who is also an astute investor. I'm literally living proof that diligent saving and investing can be life changing.

I make a habit of keeping my portfolio up-to-date, which my followers can see here. I take pride in writing about funds, stocks, and sectors that I actually follow and invest in, and I believe my followers appreciate that approach.

Broad market: DIA, VOO, QQQM, RSP

Sectors/Non-US: XLE/IXC; VPU/IDU/BUI, FEZ, SCHF, EWC

Alternatives: Bitcoin, IAU (Gold)

Stocks: JPM, MCD, WMT, FLUT, MAA

Debt: BGT, Municipal bonds from North Carolina

