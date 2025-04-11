Gold And Other Precious Metals Can Be A Great Hedge For Uncertain Times

Apr. 11, 2025 6:00 AM ETCEF, IAU, CEF:CA
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Precious metals, especially gold and silver, serve as a hedge against equity risk, providing stability during market uncertainty, notably in 2025.
  • The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) is attractive due to its current discount to NAV and its combined gold-silver holdings.
  • Gold is a safe-haven asset, performing well during equity sell-offs, while silver, being more volatile, is economically sensitive and riskier.
  • Central banks are significant buyers of gold, reinforcing its long-term stability and making it a reliable investment amid geopolitical uncertainties.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

This article was originally published on the CEF/ETF Income Lab on 4/4/25.

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader market, with a specific focus on how precious metals—namely gold and silver—can

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker
9.12K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience working in Financial Services. My niche is finding under-valued sectors and thematic ideas (metals, gold, crypto) at opportune entry points.

The first half of my career was in New York, working professionally after college (BS - Finance and D1 Men's Tennis). I relocated to North Carolina for graduate school (MBA) and employment. I am fortunate to spend half my time in Charlotte and half in Asheville.

I grew up in a middle-class family where a strong work ethic was mandatory (German/Slovak mother). I went to college with $10,000 to my name and I thought that was all the money in the world. Twenty years later, I'm fortunate enough to co-manage a seven-figure investment account with my wife, who is also an astute investor. I'm literally living proof that diligent saving and investing can be life changing.

I make a habit of keeping my portfolio up-to-date, which my followers can see here. I take pride in writing about funds, stocks, and sectors that I actually follow and invest in, and I believe my followers appreciate that approach.

Broad market: DIA, VOO, QQQM, RSP

Sectors/Non-US: XLE/IXC; VPU/IDU/BUI, FEZ, SCHF, EWC

Alternatives: Bitcoin, IAU (Gold)

Stocks: JPM, MCD, WMT, FLUT, MAA

Debt: BGT, Municipal bonds from North Carolina

I also contribute to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEF, IAU, QQQM, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEF--
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
CEF:CA--
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News