JPMorgan Earnings Preview: Tough Compares Meet Harder Capital Markets

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.85K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • JPMorgan will report their Q1 ’25 financial results before the opening bell on Friday, April 11th, 2025.
  • Consensus estimates for the bank giant are expecting $4.61 in earnings per share on $44.1 billion in revenue for expected y-o-y growth in EPS of exactly 0% (flat y-o-y) on -1% revenue growth.
  • With the drop in JPM’s stock price from $280 late in ’24 to $235 today (after the big rally), the P/E has compressed a little bit on JPM, as the EPS estimates haven’t changed much with the market turmoil.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headquarters sign, Park Ave, NYC

JayLazarin

Now the world’s premier banking institution, with the banking world’s premier CEO, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) will report their Q1 ’25 financial results before the opening bell on Friday, April 11th, 2025.

Consensus estimates for the bank giant are expecting $4.61

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.85K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
JPM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News