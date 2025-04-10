The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) attracts a lot of interest because of its high-yielding monthly income (a nearly 80% distribution rate, according to the fund, and the most recent dividend was $0.4638/share). But honestly, it
Despite Being Bullish On Tesla, I Think TSLY Is A Yield Trap
Summary
- The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF appears to be a yield trap, underperforming TSLA stock with capped upside and significant downside risk.
- TSLY's strategy involves synthetic long positions and covered call strategies, leading to poor performance in both rising and falling TSLA markets.
- The ETF's dividends are unstable and declining, likely mainly due to NAV erosion and potential strategy shifts, making it unreliable for steady income.
- For bullish investors, directly buying TSLA stock or employing personal options strategies on TSLA offers better risk/reward than investing in TSLY.
