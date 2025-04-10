Emerging market equities have outperformed US stocks so far in 2025, and the high dividend yield factor, along with minimum volatility, has produced alpha in what has turned out to be a volatile year so far. About
DEM: High-Dividend Emerging Market Stocks Now Under 8x Earnings
Summary
- Emerging market equities, particularly the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF, have shown strong performance, driven by high dividend yields and minimum volatility.
- Despite recent underperformance and technical challenges, DEM's valuation remains compelling with a forward earnings multiple of 7.6x and an earnings yield above 13%.
- DEM's portfolio is heavily weighted towards Financials and Energy sectors, which contribute to its high yield but also add cyclical risk.
- Technically, DEM is oversold and may bounce, but the long-term trend is bearish, with key support near $36.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.