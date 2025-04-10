DEM: High-Dividend Emerging Market Stocks Now Under 8x Earnings

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.63K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Emerging market equities, particularly the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF, have shown strong performance, driven by high dividend yields and minimum volatility.
  • Despite recent underperformance and technical challenges, DEM's valuation remains compelling with a forward earnings multiple of 7.6x and an earnings yield above 13%.
  • DEM's portfolio is heavily weighted towards Financials and Energy sectors, which contribute to its high yield but also add cyclical risk.
  • Technically, DEM is oversold and may bounce, but the long-term trend is bearish, with key support near $36.

Stock market graph hologram, night panorama city view of Bangkok, popular location to gain financial education in Asia. The concept of international research. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Emerging market equities have outperformed US stocks so far in 2025, and the high dividend yield factor, along with minimum volatility, has produced alpha in what has turned out to be a volatile year so far. About

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.63K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News