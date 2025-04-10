In my last articles about US-focused ETFs, I highlighted that valuations are reaching extremes and for the first time in my 20 years of investing, I started to ring the alarm bells. Since then, markets have corrected somewhat, but valuations still
VYM: High Yield Still Yields Less Than Treasuries
Summary
- Valuations remain historically high, despite recent market corrections, with the S&P 500 trading at 25x last year's earnings, well above the historical average of 16x.
- Investing in undervalued stocks with low multiples and high dividend yields, can mitigate risks, but Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares' valuation is still elevated.
- Market cycles are lengthy, and current high valuations expose investors to the risk of multiple contraction, potentially dragging future performance.
- While the quality of the underlying businesses is great, VYM's valuations are still not attractive. The current dividend yield of 2.86% can't be considered high yield.
