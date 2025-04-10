In 1989, Mars Blackmon, played by actor and director Spike Lee, became famous in a Nike commercial for telling Michael Jordan, “It’s gotta be the shoes!” Blackmon was hypothesizing why Jordan was the world’s best basketball player. Of course, Nike’s Air Jordan launched Nike’s
Despite New Tariffs, Under Armour Appears Poised To Rebound
Summary
- Under Armour's turnaround hinges on improved margins, restructuring, and new product lines like the Echo shoe, despite ongoing revenue declines and tariff challenges.
- Kevin Plank's return as CEO aims to streamline operations, cut costs, and focus on premium products, showing mixed results so far.
- The NFL partnership and positive reviews for new footwear signal potential market share gains, tough competition and supply chain risks remain.
- With a speculative buy rating, UA's low price-to-sales ratio and manageable debt offer high-risk, high-reward potential for risk-tolerant investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.