On 2 April, the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs that were more aggressive than many had expected. Then on 9 April, the administration announced a 90-day pause on most of the new country-specific “reciprocal tariffs.” However, tit-for-tat retaliation has further escalated
The U.S. Economy's Trajectory Amid Higher Tariffs
Summary
- President Donald Trump has consistently emphasized the trade deficit as a measure of unfair practices by other countries that disadvantage the U.S.
- If the tariff plan moves forward as initially announced, the near-term outcome will likely be stagflationary domestically and contractionary globally.
- Despite the recent volatility and repricing in U.S. Treasury and other fixed income markets, there is still a strong case to diversify away from highly priced U.S. equities into a broader mix of global, high quality bonds that offer attractive starting yields and a more favorable risk-adjusted profile.
