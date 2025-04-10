Cross-border supply chains are being tested and reshaped as US importers rush to bring goods into the US before 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods take full effect Wednesday, along with an unknown number of potential
Disrupted Cross-Border Freight Shipping Braces For U.S. Tariffs
Summary
- Cross-border supply chains are being tested and reshaped as US importers rush to bring goods into the US before 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods take full effect Wednesday.
- US importers and exporters are feeling the impact of those tariffs already in the form of rising cross-border transportation costs, disrupted supply lines, and in some cases, broken relationships with suppliers and customers on the other side of the US border.
- Cross-border freight at ports of entry such as Laredo in Texas screeched to a halt on March 4 but then gathered speed after the White House delayed tariffs on goods that complied with the USMCA’s North American content standards until April 2.
