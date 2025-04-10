CIBR Could Be A Silver Lining Of The Tech Sector

InSight Analytics
508 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • CIBR took a hit from the current market volatility, while remaining 2x better off compared to the technology sector.
  • GenAI development promotes new business models, software, and devices, which require improved protection.
  • CIBR could potentially provide up to 15% upside, as cybersecurity providers could be less affected by tariff-induced macro uncertainty.

Cyber security concept. Man using application on laptop, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Cybersecurity used to deliver nearly 2x better performance compared to the broad technology industry during the past few years. Still, the new administration’s tariff policies hit the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR

This article was written by

InSight Analytics
508 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIBR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CIBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News