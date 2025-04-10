Bonds First Quarter - A Tale Of Two Markets And Tariffs

David Kotok
2.63K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Q1 2025 saw yields on US Treasuries rise at the start of the year with the anticipation of Trump’s inauguration and the expectation for greater spending and for higher potential inflation pushing yields higher in early January.
  • After the initial rise in yields to start the year, economic numbers supporting a slowing economy began to take hold.
  • Muni bond yields were not reacting to economic news as much as to political news.

Global Business Concept

catscandotcom

By John R. Mousseau, CFA

The first quarter of 2025 saw yields on US Treasuries (Tsy) rise at the start of the year with the anticipation of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the expectation for greater spending and for higher potential

This article was written by

David Kotok
2.63K Followers
David Kotok (personal website: www.davidkotok.com, new book website, www.thefedandtheflu.com) co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and was its Chief Investment Officer from inception until December 2024. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He has been a contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored five books, including the newest one released in 2025, for details: www.thefedandtheflu.com . He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David was Program Chairman and a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org , whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News