Since my last analysis of Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) (OTCQX:IFNNY), the stock has lost nearly 10% in price. Largely this is due to macroeconomic factors, and now is the time to begin allocating more aggressively if you have cash
Infineon: Step Back Into Semis Amid Disinverted Yield Curve
Summary
- Infineon trades at ~15.5x forward P/E with FY26 EPS forecast of ~$2.20; base case target is $38 (+25%) as yield curve disinversion signals cyclical rebound and macro tailwinds.
- 56% of FY24 revenue from Automotive; EV shift, SiC, and GaN tech drive durable growth despite an 8% YoY revenue dip and €2.7B capex in FY24. FCF remains positive at ~€1.7B.
- Risks include China slowdown, trade wars, and fab localization. Mitigated by "One Virtual Fab" strategy and diversified revenue (only 11% from U.S.).
