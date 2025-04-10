Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Number Cruncher as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Waste Management: A Hold Rating With Promising Long-Term Potential
Summary
- Waste Management, Inc. achieved strong growth driven by solid waste sector expansion, strategic Stericycle acquisition, and effective pricing strategies, expecting continued growth in 2025.
- A DCF valuation analysis resulted in a WACC of 4.35% and a fair value estimate of $267 per share, leading to a Hold rating.
- The company reported an 8% revenue increase in 2024, driven by price hikes, acquisitions, and rising recycled commodity prices, with a 30% profit margin in its legacy business.
- For 2025, WM anticipates a 16.4% revenue increase, driven by Stericycle acquisition and organic growth, with significant investments in sustainability and renewable energy projects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.