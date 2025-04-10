Well, it’s safe to say that the stock market has seen better days. The tariff-induced market crash that we’ve seen over the past week has been unprecedented, with Mr.Market scratching its proverbial head. However, if you’re a Warren
Investing In iQIYI: A Contrarian Bet With Big Upside
Summary
- iQIYI, dubbed the "Netflix of China," is trading at a bargain price, presenting a unique value-oriented play for investors with a decent risk appetite.
- Despite challenges, iQIYI's dual subscription model, strong content, and overseas expansion efforts have led to profitability and improved liquidity metrics.
- My fair value model indicates a significant upside for IQ stock, with a fair value estimate of $11.54, well above its current market price.
