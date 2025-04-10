Artisan Developing World Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Artisan Partners
54 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Artisan Developing World Fund returned 1.98% for Q1 2025, underperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index's 2.93% return, but has outperformed significantly since June 2015.
  • Top contributors included Sea, MercadoLibre, Kanzhun, Tencent, and Visa, driven by growth in e-commerce, fintech, AI, and cross-border transactions.
  • Bottom contributors were Zomato, WiseTech Global, Nvidia, MakeMyTrip, and Cadence, affected by weaker consumer sentiment, governance issues, and geopolitical constraints.
  • Emphasis on EM assets with large population clusters and access to credit, focusing on consumption growth over production-driven constraints for disproportionate equity outcomes.

Global financial data visualization with candlestick chart, line graphs, and world map background, representing stock market trends, economic analysis, and international trade statistics

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

Market Backdrop

The Artisan Developing World Fund (MUTF:ARTYX, Investor Class) returned 1.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus 2.93% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (all returns in USD unless stated otherwise). Since June 30, 2015, the

This article was written by

Artisan Partners
54 Followers
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Artisan Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About ARTYX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARTYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APDYX
--
APHYX
--
ARTYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News