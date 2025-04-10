Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 15%. That said, shares have declined about 25% from their highs, alongside many financial amidst tariff uncertainty. After this pullback and with Horizon slated
Horizon Bancorp: Attractive Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Horizon Bancorp shares have declined 25% from their highs, presenting a buying opportunity ahead of their April 23rd earnings report.
- The bank has undergone a smooth management transition, with a new CEO and independent chairman, posing a modest but acceptable risk.
- Horizon's balance sheet repositioning has boosted net interest margins, and the bank is well-capitalized with an 11% CET1 ratio.
- Despite tariff-related uncertainties, HBNC is well-positioned for growth, with a fair value estimate of $16, offering 15% upside plus a 5% dividend yield.
