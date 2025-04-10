Has The U.S. Trade War Been About China All Along?

The second largest economy

The U.S. trade war with the world has morphed into a trade war with China, though a universal tariff of 10% and other duties on autos and metals will remain (pending upcoming trade negotiations to take place over the next 90 days). The pivot by the Trump administration sent stocks soaring on Wednesday for their biggest day since 2008, but volatility is still likely to continue for markets. China was the only nation to "retaliate" to the latest salvo of tariffs, according to the White House, meaning its exports to the U.S. will now face steep levies of 125%, impacting things like consumer goods and the overall supply chain.



Quotes: "China is the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and they are the biggest source of U.S. trade problems with the rest of the world," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "This escalation is a loser for them. It's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system. If China starts devaluing, then that is a tax on the rest of the world, and everyone will have to keep raising their tariffs to offset the devaluation."



That hasn't stopped Beijing, which has pledged to "fight to the end." The PBOC already loosened its grip on the yuan to make exports cheaper, while increasing tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%. It has also imposed export controls on critical minerals like rare earths, used in the tech and defense industries, as well as targeting U.S. companies with probes and investigations. Meanwhile, more American firms have been added to the unreliable entities list, interventions have been present in financial markets to bolster prices, and there is a willingness to cut borrowing costs or even expand the fiscal deficit.



Toe to toe: While China's biggest customer is the U.S., a trade war won't cripple its economy despite struggles since the pandemic. China has been strongly preparing for this scenario since the U.S. attempted to rope off Russia from the rest of the world, and officials there see negotiations as blackmail and legitimizing the tariff blitz. As for President Trump, China has been singled out to send a message to other countries on potential retaliation. While he pushes the Chinese to come to the table, there is a bigger strategy of containment at play, as well as the ability to decouple amid an aggressive push towards American re-industrialization.