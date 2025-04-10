Introduction
Yesterday, President Trump surprisingly announced that he will delay his reciprocal tariffs by 90 days for all countries that have not retaliated, to a baseline level of 10%. As a result, the market rallied with Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (
Yesterday, President Trump surprisingly announced that he will delay his reciprocal tariffs by 90 days for all countries that have not retaliated, to a baseline level of 10%. As a result, the market rallied with Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
While I do not have a short position in the indices I have short positions in stocks that are included in the indices.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.