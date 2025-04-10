It has been a bloodbath among risk assets in the last week. Since President Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement from the White House Rose Garden on the evening of Wednesday, April 2, the S&P 500 has fallen 15% from peak to trough.
SPHY: Credit Turmoil Rattles Junk Bonds, Caution Still Warranted
Summary
- The S&P 500 has plunged 15% since President Trump’s tariff announcement, impacting US stocks, global equities, Treasuries, commodities, and crypto.
- SPHY, a high-yield bond ETF, has seen significant growth but is vulnerable due to its high exposure to Consumer Discretionary and Energy sectors.
- Despite a high yield to maturity of 9%, SPHY faces risks with a potential 600 basis point junk bond spread, suggesting further price drops.
- I maintain a hold rating on SPHY, anticipating better risk/reward opportunities if the yield to maturity hits double digits.
