Stanley Black & Decker: An Attractive Investment Once Tariff Uncertainty Abates

Jim Wade
141 Followers
(28min)

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker's growth is limited in the short term, but its long-term potential remains strong due to its dominant DeWalt and Craftsman brands.
  • A history of acquisitions and poor capital allocation has weakened returns for investors, but the company has a durable competitive moat at its core.
  • Current management is focusing on debt reduction and operational efficiency, aiming to restore margins and refocus on the company's strengths.
  • Tariffs pose a significant risk. I would hold off on investing until that uncertainty abates.

Dewalt Tools Logo

alacatr

Business Model

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) (Stanley for short) was formed through the 2010 merger of Black & Decker and The Stanley Works. There have been a number of acquisitions and divestments since then, but the company today is

This article was written by

Jim Wade
141 Followers
I manage a handful of portfolios, all of which have outperformed the S&P 500 index since inception in 2020. I like to evaluate businesses as a business - not a stock ticker - and invest when I judge the market to have significantly mispriced them. I have a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, but I've learned the most from reading and listening to investors I admire, including Warren Buffet (obviously), Charlie Munger, Phil Fisher and Nick Sleep.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News