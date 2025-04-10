|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The fourth quarter of 2024 delivered mixed investment results across risk assets, with investor focus squarely centered on the U.S. elections and resulting policy as the prevailing driver of asset returns.
- During the quarter, the Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF returned –0.21%, underperforming the Human Capital Factor Small Cap Index.
- The ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index.
Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.
