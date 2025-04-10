Harbor Large Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Harbor Capital Advisors
17 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced two 25 basis points cuts to the federal funds rate — one in November and December, respectively.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Harbor Large Cap Value Fund returned -4.29%, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.
  • The Fund’s underperformance relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index can be attributed primarily to security selection, while allocation effects also had a slightly negative impact.

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Ticker

CUSIP

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Net Expense Ratio %

Gross Expense Ratio %

Institutional

HAVLX

This article was written by

Harbor Capital Advisors
17 Followers
Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.

Recommended For You

About HNLVX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HNLVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAVLX
--
HILVX
--
HNLVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News