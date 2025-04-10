|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor Large Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- During the fourth quarter of 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced two 25 basis points cuts to the federal funds rate — one in November and December, respectively.
- During the fourth quarter, the Harbor Large Cap Value Fund returned -4.29%, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.
- The Fund’s underperformance relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index can be attributed primarily to security selection, while allocation effects also had a slightly negative impact.
