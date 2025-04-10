Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Q4 2024 Commentary

Harbor Capital Advisors
Summary

  • U.S. equities closed out a strong fourth quarter to end the year near record levels.
  • The Harbor Long Term Growers ETF returned 5.97% underperforming the benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which returned 7.07% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • We exited 2024 on the back of several strong years of share-price recovery, particularly for growth stocks, following the sharp declines in late 2021 through 2022.

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NAV)

5.97%

31.35%

31.35%

N/A

N/A

N/A

12.44%

02/02/2022

Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.

