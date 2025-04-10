|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equities closed out a strong fourth quarter to end the year near record levels.
- The Harbor Long Term Growers ETF returned 5.97% underperforming the benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which returned 7.07% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- We exited 2024 on the back of several strong years of share-price recovery, particularly for growth stocks, following the sharp declines in late 2021 through 2022.
