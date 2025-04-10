Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been a lightning rod for criticism lately. From its core skier base, customers are complaining about hefty price increases and crowded lift lines. On the other side, investors have complained about sluggish revenue growth and
Vail Resorts: 6% Yield With Global Ski Empire Moving In The Right Direction
Summary
- Vail Resorts faces criticism from skiers over price hikes and crowded lift lines and from investors due to sluggish revenue growth and poor stock performance.
- Vail's continued increases in Epic Pass prices, however, will eventually stabilize crowds, alongside planned capex to speed up and modernize its lifts.
- The company just kicked off its 2025/2026 Epic Pass sales season with an average price increase of ~7%.
- The stock remains modestly valued at <10x forward adjusted EBITDA, with a ~6% yield to keep investors patient.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.