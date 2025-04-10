Amid unprecedented tariffs-driven volatility, my prevailing macro view is that fear will only last a few weeks before news of trade deals and clearer parameters for tariffs are set, pushing stocks to settle higher than
Tesla's Damage Isn't Irreversible, But A Rebound Won't Come Easily (Upgrade)
Summary
- With shares of Tesla, Inc. cutting in half this year, I believe much of the negative news is priced lead, driving me to upgrade the stock to a neutral.
- Tesla's global unpopularity and declining market share, especially in Europe, pose significant risks despite its technological lead.
- Reciprocal tariffs from the EU/China could dent Tesla's global sales further. The company has already begun a worrying slide in gross margins driven by price cuts and weak volumes.
- At the same time, the upcoming lower-cost "Model Q" launch could help steer the TSLA narrative away from CEO Elon Musk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.