Protalix BioTherapeutics Is A Strong Buy With Increasing Revenues And A Promising Pipeline
Summary
- Protalix BioTherapeutics is rated a Strong Buy due to stable income, profitability, and potential from pipeline programs PRX-115 and PRX-119.
- Elelyso and Elfabrio provide recurring revenue, with increasing royalties expected, and the company has achieved a debt-free status and profitability.
- PRX-115 shows promise for gout treatment, potentially outperforming KRYSTEXXA, while PRX-119 targets NETs but remains speculative.
- Near-term catalysts include PRX-115 Phase II trial initiation, partnership updates, and potential buyout interest from Pfizer, despite high clinical and financial risks.
