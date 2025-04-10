The March CPI report was ice cold—consumer prices fell by the most in five years. The headline rate increased by just 0.05%, bringing the year-on-year pace to 2.39%, sharply below consensus estimates. The core CPI rate actually ticked down by 0.05% on a
Markets Look Past Ice-Cold March CPI, Eyes On Tariffs
Summary
- The March CPI report shows lowest inflation rates since early 2021, with headline CPI up 2.39% YoY and core CPI up 2.79% YoY.
- Significant price drops in gasoline and new cars, while shelter and food away from home prices increased.
- Market reaction was muted; S&P 500 futures fell, Treasury yields mixed, and the US dollar weakened post-CPI report.
- High volatility expected; key focus on upcoming Retail Sales and Q1 earnings, with potential rate cut in June amid trade policy updates.
