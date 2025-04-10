Earnings season kicks off this week and we preview the S&P 500 2025 Q1 earnings season in granular detail, providing both aggregate and company-level insights using data from I/B/E/S, StarMine, and Datastream, which are all found
S&P 500 2025 Q1 Earnings Preview: A Clearing Event Or More Uncertainty?
Summary
- Heading into earnings season, Q1 growth expectations were revised down by 4.3 percentage points.
- A key driver of estimate downgrades heading into the quarter appears to be weaker-than-usual forward guidance.
- The Magnificent-7 are still expected to play a large role in Q1, but the trend is pointing towards a relative rotation into the S&P 493.
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.