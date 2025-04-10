Not Too Late To Pick Up Rocket Lab USA Stock: Launching Past Tariffs

The Techie
1.35K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. stock has been on a rollercoaster over the past week; although the stock bounced back on the tariff pause, I think it has a lot more upside to go.
  • For the next 90 days, I think Rocket Labs will shift their manufacturing closer to their launch site in New Zealand, making them ready if tariffs stick around.
  • The Neutron rocket, crucial for securing the $5.6 billion U.S. Space Force contract, will launch between September and December 2025 and should be the needed booster.
  • And, yes, Rocket Labs is expensive, but that's because it's a growth stock, and considering the demand for alternatives to SpaceX, I'm expecting it to achieve the expected growth.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Rocket Lab and why I think RKLB stock will be an outperformer in 2025.

Group of satellites in a row orbiting the earth, for communication and monitoring systems. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) back in mid-March, making a buy call on the stock at roughly $18 per share. Since then, the stock has been through a lot: a couple of launches, a

This article was written by

The Techie
1.35K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News