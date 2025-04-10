Trump Finally Folds, But Who Has The Best Hand?

Summary

  • President Trump delayed tariffs on all countries except China, leading to a historic stock market rally. But its the bond market that matters.
  • The U.S. has brought most countries to the negotiating table, isolating China.
  • Could China weaponize their Treasury holdings?
  • The best outcome is U.S.-China cooperation; otherwise, a prolonged trade war could destabilize the global economy.
  • Investors should focus on the long-term implications of deglobalization and geopolitical shifts rather than short-term market reactions.
Playing poker in a casino holding winning royal flush hand of cards

BrianAJackson

Thesis Summary

In poker, "the nuts" refers to the absolute best possible hand a player can have in any given situation.

In the game of geopolitics being played today, who has “the nuts,” both figuratively and perhaps literally?

