PDD: Growing Pains For Long-Term Gains

Apr. 10, 2025 11:29 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) StockJD, BABA, PDD
Yi Hu, CFA
15 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • An earnings slowdown and macro headwinds have weighed on PDD's share price, resulting in an attractive discount to the fair value based on my estimates.
  • With an excellent track record, the e-commerce giant deserves the benefit of the doubt in its current adjustment period.
  • I initiate my coverage with a buy rating and a target price of $218, based on a DCF model with conservative assumptions.

The parcel is on the conveyor belt,Concept of automatic logistics management.3d rendering.

undefined

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), China’s second-largest e-commerce firm by gross merchandise value, is undergoing a key transformation which slows earnings growth in the near term. Confusion around the cause of a slowdown has put pressure on the company’s

This article was written by

Yi Hu, CFA
15 Followers
Thanks for reading my articles. I'm an independent financial writer and Chartered Financial Analyst. I previously worked for Fidelity International and Bloomberg. My writing focus is on quality businesses with wide moats, high efficiency, strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets. A lot of my time is spent searching for wonderful companies at fair prices. A key purpose of my writing is to invite opposite views which may be essential to refining my investment ideas. All criticism is welcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News