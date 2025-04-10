PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), China’s second-largest e-commerce firm by gross merchandise value, is undergoing a key transformation which slows earnings growth in the near term. Confusion around the cause of a slowdown has put pressure on the company’s
PDD: Growing Pains For Long-Term Gains
Summary
- An earnings slowdown and macro headwinds have weighed on PDD's share price, resulting in an attractive discount to the fair value based on my estimates.
- With an excellent track record, the e-commerce giant deserves the benefit of the doubt in its current adjustment period.
- I initiate my coverage with a buy rating and a target price of $218, based on a DCF model with conservative assumptions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.