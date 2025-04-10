Xi Jinping Should Have Read 'The Art Of The Deal'

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The U.S. seeks fairer trade agreements, leveraging its consumer economy and military power, with China as its primary adversary.
  • China's dominance in global manufacturing and contribution to U.S. trade deficits also contribute to the U.S.'s national debt, necessitating revised trade agreements.
  • Market volatility remains, but favorable factors like tax cuts and deregulation could boost sentiment and push the SPX above 5,500 in the near term.
  • While there are risks to the bullish thesis, I believe the SPX could end the year around 6,500, slightly below my prior 6,800 target area.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

They should have read The Art Of The Deal… This is precisely what I suggested to Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership in my post-tariff announcement article last week. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, and

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.51K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News