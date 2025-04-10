I’m a Bitcoin bull, and I recognize that many readers on Seeking Alpha are not. If you think Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is tulips, you can still gain some controlled exposure to the speculation on BTC
Use Tulips To Fund Your Retirement: MicroStrategy Preferred Shares Pay 10% Yields
- Strategy's preferred shares, STRK and STRF, offer 9.9% and 11.6% effective yields, respectively, with strong over-collateralization from Strategy's $40 billion BTC treasury.
- STRF is safer with a 10% yield on a $100 liquidation preference, while STRK offers potential BTC upside with an 8% yield plus an embedded everlasting call option on 1/10 MSTR share.
- Both preferred shares are well-covered unless BTC falls over 75%, making them suitable for investors who believe BTC will not face catastrophic failure.
- I rate STRK and STRF a Hold, with a potential Buy due to their strong yields, possibly outperforming other assets in a downturn.
- They may very well outperform if the macro picture gets worse.
