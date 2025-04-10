Ellington Credit: A New Entrant To The CLO Sector

ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Ellington Credit has transitioned from a REIT to a RIC, focusing on CLOs.
  • The fund's attractive valuation, low management fees, and strong track record make it a compelling investment despite portfolio uncertainty.
  • EARN's flexibility in allocating across both CLO Equity/Debt and US/EU securities provides a significant advantage in the CLO CEF sector.
  • The fund's expected 18.2% distribution rate and favorable fee structure suggest a potential for higher valuation.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Trading chart and analytics on digital display. Trade like a Pro concept background. Crypto Currency trading interface

da-kuk

It doesn't happen often, but occasionally investment funds decide to up and change their mandate. One such case is the Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN) which has switched from a REIT to a RIC with a focus on

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.99K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EARN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EARN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EARN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EARN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News