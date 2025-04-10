Unique forces are set to shape the commodity markets in 2025: plentiful supplies threaten oil; rising tariff risks threaten the cleantech momentum for copper; supply challenges boost aluminium; and gold shines brighter amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
From OPEC To Cleantech: Key Drivers Of EM Commodities
Summary
- We expect crude oil consumption to grow to about 105 million barrels, with EMs continuing to drive consumption and developed market countries reducing their usage.
- OPEC’s eventual supply release and rising non-OPEC production will likely exert downward pressure on prices.
- Gold prices recently broke above $2,950, continuing a strong upward trend throughout 2024.
- Leverage trends have generally improved since the COVID period, with a notable decline in aluminum companies.
