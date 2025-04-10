US Steel (NYSE:X) has faced immense volatility this year due to the combined whipsaw of global financial markets and its on-again/off-again potential deal with Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY). From January through March, many investors shifted their view, speculating that Nippon's
US Steel: Nippon Has Reason To Drop Its Bid After Trump Whipsaw
Summary
- The US Steel-Nippon deal appears off again after Trump reiterated his view that it should not be sold to Japan shortly after ordering a positive review of the deal.
- Tariffs may benefit US Steel, but benefits are offset by lower manufacturing activity and demand due to a potential recession and higher input costs on Chinese components.
- Given current market conditions, Nippon's bid is high; recession concerns may deter completion, and Trump's volatile stance complicates the deal.
- US Steel's valuation appears excessive; a $32 share price is more realistic, considering its debt and competitive position against peers like Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs.
- I speculate that activist fund Ancora may have dropped its bid partly due to global financial market volatility. This could also make Nippon less interested in the merger, as it may need cash if global manufacturing enters a recession.
