Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Ganz - CEO

Lauri Kearnes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalman

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Byrna’s Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Melissa and I will be your operator for today's call.

Joining us for today's presentation are the company's CEO, Bryan Ganz; and CFO, Lauri Kearnes. Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions. Following their remarks, we will open the call to questions. Earlier today, Byrna released results for its fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before turning the call over to Bryan Ganz, Byrna Technologies Chief Executive Officer, I'll read the safe harbor statement. Some discussions held today include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from statements made today. Please refer to Byrna's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for more complete description of risk factors that could affect these projections and assumptions. The company assumes no obligations to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As this call will include references to non-GAAP results, please see the press release in the Investors section of our website, ir.byrna.com. For further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Byrna's CEO, Bryan Ganz. Please go ahead, sir.

Bryan Ganz

Thank you, Melissa, and thank you everyone for joining us today. This morning we filed our 10-Q with the SEC and issued a press release providing our financial results and business highlights for the fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2025.