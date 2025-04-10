Apple Has A Big China Problem

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Apple stock faces significant risks, including soft iPhone sales, regulatory hurdles, and increased tariffs impacting consumer confidence and costs.
  • Despite these challenges, EBITDA and free cash flow estimates have only slightly decreased.
  • Peer group valuation shows a 30% upside, but global recession risks and valuation concerns justify maintaining a hold rating with a $204.61 price target.
  • Overall, while there is potential upside, the numerous risks and current valuation challenges make Apple stock a speculative buy at best.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
MacBook pro 2021 half-open with iPhone 13 lit by the retina display

Wirestock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has fallen 22% since my last coverage in February. Back then I said that I understood why Warren Buffet sold Apple shares and I attached a hold rating to the name. In this report, I discuss why

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.3K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News