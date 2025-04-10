Amazon's China Problem Is Massive -- And Massively Overblown

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Amazon's recent stock decline is largely due to the broader market sell-off and the US-China trade war.
  • This has deep implications for Amazon, which sources a majority of its products from China.
  • And yet, this may be the single best opportunity in the market right now.
  • Forget the noise and focus on what matters. Amazon is a century stock.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Trolley filled with groceries in wholesale store Landscape

Smile

Thesis Summary

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit stocks in this market sell-off. But why exactly?

A lot of it could have to do with the general sell-off in the Mag7, which have all been hit

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
23.42K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News