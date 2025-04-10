Alcon: A Clear Vision, But Fully Valued

Apr. 10, 2025 1:59 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC) StockLNSR, ALC
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Alcon, a leader in eye care, has shown solid performance since its 2019 spin-off, with strong growth prospects and strategic acquisitions enhancing its long-term outlook.
  • The company reported robust 2024 results, with $9.8 billion in revenue and $3.05 adjusted earnings per share, but current valuations appear high at 30 times earnings.
  • Recent acquisitions of LENSAR and Aurion Biotech aim to bolster strategic capabilities, though they may be slightly dilutive in the short term.
  • Despite high valuations, Alcon's market leadership and growth potential make it a compelling long-term investment, though I prefer to wait for less demanding premiums.

Indiase optometrist geven een volwassen blanke man een oog examen in de kliniek

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) have been a steady performer since the eye business was spun off from its former parent in 2019. A sound positioning, that of diversified and market leading positions within eye

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.71K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News