CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Lowenstein - Vice President, Investor Relations
Bill Nash - President and Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Mayor-Mora - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jon Daniels - Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations
Conference Call Participants
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
John Murphy - Bank of America
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Scott Ciccarelli - Truist
Jeff Lick - Stephens Inc
Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas
John Healy - Northcoast Research
Chris Pierce - Needham
David Whiston - Morningstar
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 CarMax Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Lowenstein, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David Lowenstein
Thank you, Madison. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations.
Let me remind you, our statements today that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
- Read more current KMX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts