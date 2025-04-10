CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lowenstein - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bill Nash - President and Chief Executive Officer

Enrique Mayor-Mora - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jon Daniels - Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations

Conference Call Participants

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

John Murphy - Bank of America

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Scott Ciccarelli - Truist

Jeff Lick - Stephens Inc

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Michael Montani - Evercore ISI

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

John Healy - Northcoast Research

Chris Pierce - Needham

David Whiston - Morningstar

David Lowenstein

Thank you, Madison. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations.

Let me remind you, our statements today that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual