The GLTR ETF Continues To Shine

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Gold and silver are in bullish trends, with gold reaching new record highs and silver breaking critical technical levels before correcting.
  • abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF offers diversified exposure to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with a strong performance in 2024 and Q1 2025.
  • Precious metals prices are supported by inflation, central bank gold buying, geopolitical turmoil, currency depreciation, and potential expatriation waves tightening supplies.
  • GLTR is a liquid ETF with a 0.60% management fee, providing easy access to a diversified portfolio of precious metals, trading on NYSE Arca.
Gold reached new record highs over the past weeks, and silver broke above critical technical levels on the long-term chart before correcting. Platinum and palladium prices have been trading on either side of the $1,000 per ounce level.

Andrew Hecht
Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

