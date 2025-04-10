Bloodied But Unbowed, Agilon Health Can Profit From Improving Market Dynamics

Apr. 10, 2025 2:39 PM ETagilon health, inc. (AGL) StockAGL
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • agilon health's stock has surged over 165% YTD in 2025 despite a 77% decline since its 2021 IPO, driven by CMS rate hikes for 2026.
  • The company faces challenges with significant operating losses and industry headwinds, but remains committed to value-based care over fee-for-service models.
  • agilon's business model involves global capitation fees from health plan payors, focusing on Medicare Advantage through a network of physician partners.
  • Despite a forecasted decline in membership and revenue for 2025, agilon aims to leverage improving market dynamics and CMS payment adjustments.
Light-up arrow pointing up

Richard Drury

Investment Overview

agilon health (NYSE:AGL), a provider of primary care physician (PCP) services mainly to Medicare Advantage health insurance plans, is bucking the turbulent bear market trends to date in 2025. At the time of writing, its shares are up over 30% in the past

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.17K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News