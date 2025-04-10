Since the Trump administration announced the tariffs, over $5 trillion has been wiped out of the US financial markets. First of all, I want to say this: the stock market has no ideology, no belief, no idea. The biggest reason I love the
The Medium-Term Impact Of Tariffs On The Technology Sector
Summary
- Trump's tariffs have significantly impacted US financial markets, increasing uncertainty and restricting company mobility, particularly affecting tech giants like AAPL, GOOGL, and AMZN.
- META, GOOGL, MSFT, and AMZN face limited tariff impacts, while AAPL is highly vulnerable due to its reliance on Asian manufacturing and potential price hikes.
- NVDA and TSM, despite exemptions, face medium-term risks due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, while MA and V remain resilient with minimal impact.
- The tariffs create investment opportunities, but it's crucial to consider risks, with AAPL being the riskiest and MA, V, and MSFT the least risky tech giants.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.