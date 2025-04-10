With the CPI number which came out at 8:30 Eastern Time today, Thursday, April 10, it's now possible to calculate the exact return an investor will receive for the next year. It's as if you could choose to buy or not buy a stock
I Bonds: Chaotic Times Provide A New Motive To Buy This Ultra Safe Asset
Summary
- I Bonds, inflation-protected U.S. Treasury Savings Bonds, are making a comeback due to recent economic unpredictability and tariff impacts.
- Unlike other Treasuries, I Bonds offer flexibility in maturities and protection against both inflation and deflation.
- With rising inflation concerns, I Bonds now deserve a place in every portfolio, providing a reliable hedge.
- Many may have forgotten the details of I Bonds; understanding their benefits is crucial in today's volatile economic environment. This article provides an appendix on basics of I Bonds.
- The occasion is that the CPI-U was just released, providing I Bond variable rates for 12 months. Potential investors have a little under three weeks to buy before the rates reset on May 1.
