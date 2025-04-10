Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCPK:BYCBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Sophie Lang

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Barry Callebaut's Half Year Results Presentation for 2024-2025. I'm Sophie Lang, Head of Investor Relations, and our session today will be hosted by our CEO, Peter Feld; and our CFO, Peter Vanneste. After the presentation, we'll have a Q&A session for investors and analysts. And as normal, please limit yourself to no more than two questions.

And with that, I will hand you over to our CEO, Peter Feld.

Peter Feld

Thank you very much, Sophie, and good morning and good day from my side. Thank you for joining our half year results presentation today. As you are fully aware, we are today in a never seen environment, also in our chocolate industry. On one side, we have the pleasure to create a little happy moments for millions of consumers and to operate in a category that will prevail to be a growth opportunity globally.

It is also very good to see that we have started our Next Level investment program already 18 months ago, and we're strongly progressing delivering on our set course. However, we must recognize today that we are sailing through what one could call a perfect storm right now.

The key thing that I want to leave with you is, we are here to play to win. We're in an unprecedented bean price volatility