For decades, U.S. companies prioritized offshore manufacturing, optimizing for lower costs and efficiency through global supply chains. Now, a convergence of economic and geopolitical forces is driving a reversal—manufacturing is coming back home. This transformation does not appear to be just a short-term
3 Themes Driving America's Manufacturing Revival
Summary
- Construction activity is expected to remain elevated, due to the modernization of roads, ports, and logistics networks that will likely be needed to sustain domestic production activity, alongside the build out of new manufacturing facilities through private investments.
- Hyper-automation will be critical to mitigate labor shortages and drive productivity while maintaining cost competitiveness.
- Rising manufacturing activity and its power-intensive nature is expected to increase electricity demand, requiring power grid upgrades to support reshoring-driven energy needs.
