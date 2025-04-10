Bitcoin Surrenders $80000 Support Amid Tariff Induced Volatility, Capital Inflows Grind To A Halt

Dean Popplewell
3.48K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin falls below $80,000 amid tariff volatility and slowed capital inflows.
  • Historical data suggests recent rallies may be bear market rebounds, not trend reversals.
  • ETF outflows and declining realized capital changes indicate bearish pressure.
  • Technical analysis shows BTC/USD remains in a bearish trend.

Cylinder shapes forming a graph shape with rotating bitcoins bouncing on top

J Studios

By Zain Vawda

Bitcoin prices were not spared when President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs set shockwaves through global markets. The policy has been put on hold for a majority of countries, but the ongoing China-US stalemate has kept volatility high and

