Netstreit: Defence On The Field Without Sacrificing Yield Exposure
Summary
- NETSTREIT Corp. is a defensive REIT with a high-quality, recession-mitigating portfolio, including tenants like CVS, Dollar General, and Walmart.
- Investors should be careful of confusing its recent accounting losses with economic profitability. In our view, NTST REIT's economic profitability remains robust.
- The REIT uses swaps to adjust its debt costs, which is handy in today's market environment. Moreover, it acquires at cap rates higher than those of its dispositions, showing guile.
- NTST REIT's fair value is debatable. We think a value closer to $19 is fair. However, we see the real worth being in its dividend and defensive structure.
- Despite being positive, we acknowledge that the risks introduced by the trade war could be severe.
