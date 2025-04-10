I rate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) a Hold, for income-focused investors interested in real estate investment trusts (REITs). While the dividend yield is very attractive, the risks of owning this REIT may not be worth it long term. The
Park Hotels & Resorts: Unlikely To Achieve 2025 Financial Goals
Summary
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently has a 13.9% dividend yield due to the recent drop in the market.
- The lodging REIT has a world-class portfolio of luxury hotel properties.
- The ongoing tariff war and potential recession are likely to stifle travel, impacting PK's revenue and development projects.
- I cover aspects of PK REITs history since its IPO in 2017 and its future potential.
