Baidu: A Bet For Chinese AI
Summary
- Baidu, Inc. is undervalued at 10x Price-To-Cash Flow, presenting an opportunity to invest in a leading Chinese AI company with a $107 target price.
- Despite macroeconomic challenges, Baidu's AI Cloud business is growing rapidly, with ERNIE driving significant API usage and user engagement.
- The company is improving efficiency, reducing R&D and revenue costs, but faces profitability issues in its streaming segment, iQIYI.
- Valuation scenarios suggest a potential 86% upside or a 26% downside, with an expected value of $107 per share, a 30% premium over the current price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.